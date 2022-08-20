Search

20 Aug 2022

Funeral on Monday of drowning victim Martin Duffy

The popular football administrator and manager will be laid to rest following funeral mass on Monday in Lifford

Breaking: Shock at death of Donegal man in Greece

Martin Duffy with the Donegal Schoolboys League 2007s and (inset) the late Mr Duffy.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The funeral of Martin Duffy, the Donegal football administrator who drowned while on a family holiday in Greece, will be held on Monday.

Mr Duffy, who was in his late 50s, died tragically in Greece on August 8.

Late of Coolatee, Lifford and formerly of Liskey, Ballindrait, he was a popular administrator and manager across the Donegal football world.

He was joint manager of the Donegal Schoolboys League 2007 team that competed in the Kennedy Cup and Foyle Cup tournaments this summer.

A longstanding Deele Harps clubman, he had been to the fore in the development of the club’s new pitch in Ballindrait.

Mr Duffy - who worked as a lecturer of plumbing at the North West Regional College -  was the Lifford Area Rep on the executive committee of the Donegal Junior League.

The start of the 2022/23 Donegal Junior League season was put back a week as a mark of respect.

Following the repatriation of Mr Duffy’s remains, his funeral will take place on Monday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Duffy’s remains will repose at his home from 4pm on Saturday.

“He was an absolutely fantastic football man,” Nigel Ferry, the Donegal Junior League secretary, said.

“Everything Martin did, he did it to the betterment of football and he was an active participant in the Donegal League at meetings ever since the formation of Deele Harps.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of Martin as a person."

Martin Duffy is survived by his wife, Marie, sons Nicky and Jordan, daughter Jade, brother Paddy, sisters Anne, Mary and Josie and a wide circle of family and friends.

News

