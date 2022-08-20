Father Johnny Moore says his last Mass in Ardara

Father Johnny Moore, is to become the new Parish Priest in Dungloe, having served in Ardara for many years as curate.
He said his last Mass in Ardara on Wednesday and a special farewell evening was held for him in the parish centre.
Thomas Gallagher was present to take photographs on the evening.
