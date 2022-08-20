Search

20 Aug 2022

Lost wedding ring recovered by eagle-eyed diver much to couple's delight

Sheephaven SAC come to the rescue and recover platinum wedding ring

Lost wedding ring discovered by eagle-eyed diver in Portnablagh

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

20 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

A plea for help in finding a lost wedding ring, at Portnablagh pier, was quickly answered by the Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club (SAC) who came to the rescue. 

A post to social media outlined how a wedding ring bounced along the pier and dropped into the sea off the pier. The ring was searched for at low tide by the couple and close relations but seaweed obstructed their view. 

However, early morning, divers from the Sheephaven SAC took to the waters to retrieve the much-loved wedding ring. The club posted: "The club was tasked to search for a wedding ring that had dropped, bounced and popped into the sea from the pier... and lo and behold, Adam Cassidy achieved the impossible and found the ring this morning..
Well Done club divers .. you all go far and beyond."

Period residence with many original features comes onto the market in Stranorlar

Sash windows, panelled door and high ceilings are all features of this period residence

It was sharp-eyed Adam Cassidy who found the ring and was delighted to hand it back to the couple. 

The club posted later: "Reuniting a found wedding ring with its rightful owner. Well done to all members who took part in the search and, in particular, to Adam for finally finding it."

  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media