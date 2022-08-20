Lost wedding ring recovered by eagle-eyed diver much to couple's delight

A plea for help in finding a lost wedding ring, at Portnablagh pier, was quickly answered by the Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club (SAC) who came to the rescue.

A post to social media outlined how a wedding ring bounced along the pier and dropped into the sea off the pier. The ring was searched for at low tide by the couple and close relations but seaweed obstructed their view.

However, early morning, divers from the Sheephaven SAC took to the waters to retrieve the much-loved wedding ring. The club posted: "The club was tasked to search for a wedding ring that had dropped, bounced and popped into the sea from the pier... and lo and behold, Adam Cassidy achieved the impossible and found the ring this morning..

Well Done club divers .. you all go far and beyond."

It was sharp-eyed Adam Cassidy who found the ring and was delighted to hand it back to the couple.

The club posted later: "Reuniting a found wedding ring with its rightful owner. Well done to all members who took part in the search and, in particular, to Adam for finally finding it."