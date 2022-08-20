Search

20 Aug 2022

Queue-jumping vehicles a major issue at busy Kilross junction

Could bollards be a solution?

Queue-jumping vehicles a major issue at busy Kilross junction

Kilross junction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Queue-jumping vehicles at a busy junction are causing huge frustration for many motorists, and Donegal County Council is now being asked to act on the matter.

When traffic builds-up at Kilross junction on the main Letterkenny to Ballybofey road for southbound vehicles, some motorists use the inside lane and turn left to go onto the Convoy road and then do a u-turn so they can head on and get towards Ballybofey quicker. 

Donegal County Council is well aware of the matter.

Lost wedding ring recovered by eagle-eyed diver much to couple's delight

Sheephaven SAC come to the rescue and recover platinum wedding ring

In response to a query from Cllr Patrick McGowan, a senior council official replied by stating: “The issue of ‘drivers jumping the queue and proceeding  in the Convoy direction and then carrying out a u turn for the Stranorlar direction’ is a Road Traffic enforcement issue for An Garda Síochána and not an issue which can be resolved by changing the lining design.”

He added: “In relation to the existing left hand turning lane and associated road marking taper length at the Kilross Junction, the existing arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 7 – Road Markings of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Traffic Signs Manual.”

Gallery: Popular Clonmany PP Fr Brian Brady celebrates 50 years in the priesthood

Papal Blessing bestowed at Golden Jubilee Mass

Cllr McGowan said: “Drivers are jumping the queue every day on a regular basis when there is any kind of built up of traffic .

“I happened to be coming in this road a few times over the last few days and each time several cars overtook vehicles in front of them by driving on the hard shoulder turning down towards the Convoy regional road, and they then proceeded to do u-turns in the middle of the road or on someone's driveway and then speed back past the vehicles stilled queued.

He continued: “This unacceptable behaviour is a regular occurrence every single day and to say the least I am disappointed that the Council / TII wont take even the smallest of actions to prevent or at least warn drivers not to do this. This regular que jumping is both dangerous and causes frustration to other drivers some of who have long journeys ahead of them and more delays to face which can be the cause of road rage incidents.”

Cllr McGowan has asked for additional signage and or a few plastic bollards be erected on the hard shoulder either warning or preventing drivers from continuing what he says is an “unsafe and unfair action.”

He acknowledged that it is unrealistic to expect the garda “to sit at Kilross all day”  and felt bollards could be a solution.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media