Queue-jumping vehicles a major issue at busy Kilross junction

Queue-jumping vehicles at a busy junction are causing huge frustration for many motorists, and Donegal County Council is now being asked to act on the matter.

When traffic builds-up at Kilross junction on the main Letterkenny to Ballybofey road for southbound vehicles, some motorists use the inside lane and turn left to go onto the Convoy road and then do a u-turn so they can head on and get towards Ballybofey quicker.

Donegal County Council is well aware of the matter.

In response to a query from Cllr Patrick McGowan, a senior council official replied by stating: “The issue of ‘drivers jumping the queue and proceeding in the Convoy direction and then carrying out a u turn for the Stranorlar direction’ is a Road Traffic enforcement issue for An Garda Síochána and not an issue which can be resolved by changing the lining design.”

He added: “In relation to the existing left hand turning lane and associated road marking taper length at the Kilross Junction, the existing arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 7 – Road Markings of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Traffic Signs Manual.”

Cllr McGowan said: “Drivers are jumping the queue every day on a regular basis when there is any kind of built up of traffic .

“I happened to be coming in this road a few times over the last few days and each time several cars overtook vehicles in front of them by driving on the hard shoulder turning down towards the Convoy regional road, and they then proceeded to do u-turns in the middle of the road or on someone's driveway and then speed back past the vehicles stilled queued.

He continued: “This unacceptable behaviour is a regular occurrence every single day and to say the least I am disappointed that the Council / TII wont take even the smallest of actions to prevent or at least warn drivers not to do this. This regular que jumping is both dangerous and causes frustration to other drivers some of who have long journeys ahead of them and more delays to face which can be the cause of road rage incidents.”

Cllr McGowan has asked for additional signage and or a few plastic bollards be erected on the hard shoulder either warning or preventing drivers from continuing what he says is an “unsafe and unfair action.”

He acknowledged that it is unrealistic to expect the garda “to sit at Kilross all day” and felt bollards could be a solution.