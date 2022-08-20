Maurice Foster says he has the best view in the world from his office

Maurice Foster says he has the best job in the world perched on the edge of the Poison Glen in Dunlewey in his Mini Bean Coffee Pod.

The Letterkenny resident began coming to Dunlewey five years ago and has enjoyed working there since. An easy nature and warm smile dictates that people enjoy his company and spend time chatting to him.

Mist fell heavy on the glen last Thursday as Maurice stood behind the counter. A bus stopped and tourists jumped out eager to have pictures taken in the area. They soon make their way to Maurice asking for tea and he gets busy. A jeep pulls up and a couple emerge, a blonde haired girl explains to Maurice she needs her ‘coffee hit’ otherwise there will be rows on the way home - her partner smiles knowingly behind her. She leaves, happily. A mother with two children make their way to the window - having traveled from Clare to Donegal she explains the journey home is going to be busy. The lady speaks of the undisputable beauty of Donegal and how it compares to other counties.

“We could get up every morning and swim on the beach. Irish people are friendly but the people of Donegal are really, really friendly,” she says.

Maurice smiles handing over the coffee and hot chocolates with dancing marshmallows.“People from around the world come here Germans, Americans, Belgians, French, they all come here. They stop off here for photographs and a drink and a bite,” he says.Tourists are fortunate if they stop at the coffee pod because Maurice speaks some French, German, Dutch and African. He also performs many services to tourists, sitting on his counter you will find the magazine ‘Take Off’ which features hotels and services in the area.“People often stop here and ask me how to get places. They also stop and ask me about hotels and businesses in the area. I direct them and often will tell them about other things to do or other places to go,” he says.Sitting at the edge of the pod is a bunch of sits: “These are sticks that I give to people who are going to climb Errigal. People will ask if it is difficult and I talk to them about it. I offer people sticks and then they come down and leave them back. More and more people are climbing the mountain this year. People often stop here because they think it is where the trek begins so I give them as much advice as I can. At times, camper vans will park here and that is a good idea because they take up more space on the sides of the road above,”Another car pulls up, a local jumps out with guests and he shows people around the area with pride. Coffees in hand and a slice of brack they jump back in the car heading for their next destination.“I have a few regulars from Gaoth Dobhair who always stop and you get to know them and enjoy the company,” he says.Originally from England, Maurice has lived in Glencar, Letterkenny for over three decades. He has also traveled the world. However, it seems he has now settled on spending his time working in Gaoth Dobhair.“I just picked this spot thinking it is a really great spot. I could park here without causing problems. It just really took off,” he says.A huge fan of kites, two huge kites fly in the sky signaling a reason to stop: “I make coffee while I fly kites.”The weather dictates whether or not Maurice goes to work. His unsheltered spot is vulnerable so he checks online to see whether he ought to make his way to Dunlewey each morning or not.During the warm spell of sunshine last week, Maurice said that many of the European visitors were not happy with the warm sunshine: “They said to me ‘we came here to get away from the warm weather. They were delighted when the weather became windy and cooler,” he says laughing.Another car pulls up and you can hear Disney movies being played in the backseat. A woman jumps out asking for coffee and wants to know where the petting zoo is.“Go down, pass the Cúirt hotel and hang right after that. There is a sign post further down,” Maurice says motioning with his arms.

Maurice hands her a flyer with zoo details on it and the woman leaves, coffee in hand, calmer than she arrived.The sun begins to burst through the fast-moving clouds and Maurice, an eternal optimist, pops a bottle of free sun screen in the counter.Maurice turns and smiles and opens the back door of his pod: “Look at the view from my office, you can’t beat it. I love it here,” he says.