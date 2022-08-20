Period residence with many original features comes onto the market in Stranorlar

Highfield House is a detached period residence located in an elevated position on main street, Stranorlar has come onto the market.
The four-bedroom house retains many of original period features. The house is for sale by private treaty and is priced at €225,000.
Accessed through wrought iron gates off Main Street, the house benefits from vehicular access to the rear. The house is surrounded by mature hedging ensuring privacy in an area which is centrally located.
To the front is a stepped garden. This residence is wonderfully proportioned and is elegant in architecture with high ceilings and handcrafted fireplaces. The formal entrance hall leads through to two large reception rooms, breakfast room, kitchen, utility, pantry and guest bathroom.
On the first floor there is a large bedroom with a picture window overlooking the rear garden. There is a large walk in linen closet in the room.
