'A shared vision' - People invited to have their say on future of Dunfanaghy

Dunfanaghy. Photo: Google Map
A survey has been launched in Dunfanaghy and will continue over the next number of weeks.
The Innovating Communities project invites residents to take ownership of Dunfanaghy's future, to develop a shared vision, by creating local solutions to local issues, by local people.
The survey can be completed online at https://forms.gle/RJDN8q6Z9wxzBPqX7
Printed copies available at the Community and Family Resource Office (Main Street), the Workhouse - Donegal Famine Heritage Centre (Figart), and Revive (Market House).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.