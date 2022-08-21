Countdown to Glenties Harvest Fair - road closures agreed for the festival

Excitement is building ahead of the return of Glenties Harvest Fair.

The hugely popular festival takes place in Glenties from September 8 to 12, transforming the town and attracting people from all over Donegal and beyond.

To accommodate the busiest period of the festival, the following road closure order has been issued:

Main Street closed Sunday, September 11 from 1.30pm to 8pm and Monday, September 12 from 8am to 9pm.

The closure is effective on the N56 Main Street from the junction of the N56/R250 at the Grotto to the entrance of the Glenties Church Car Park on the N56 Mill Road. Diversions will be in place.

Alternative Routes:

- Traffic from Donegal Town (R262) will be diverted left onto the N56 at Kilraine, continuing on to Hillhead, Ardara and from there divert right onto the R261, continuing on this route until rejoining the N56 at Maas.

- Traffic from Ardara/Killybegs will be diverted left onto the R261 at Hillhead, Ardara continuing on this route until rejoining the N56 at Maas.

- Traffic from Lettermacaward/Dungloe will be diverted right onto the R261 at Maas and continue on this route, rejoining the N56 at Hillhead, Ardara

-Traffic from Letterkenny/Ballybofey (R250) will be diverted right onto the N56 at Glenties Grotto and rejoin the N56 at Hillhead Ardara, via the R261 at Maas

- Traffic intending to use the R253 will be diverted onto the R252 at the R253/R252 junction at Glenmore and motorists are advised that access to Glenties is not possible via this route during the closure period.