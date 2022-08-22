Search

22 Aug 2022

Payment on offer for farmers to provide nest boxes for barn owls

Just under €40 a year will be paid under new ACRES scheme

Payment on offer for farmers to provide nest boxes for barn owls

The barn owl

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Farmers in Donegal are being encouraged to have boxes on their lands for barn owl nests.

And if they do, they will receive a small annual payment.

It is all part of conservation measures for barn owls, and is tied into the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES). 

The new measure, which focuses on improved methods of rodent control on farms to reduce the use and effects of rodenticides, will provide safe and secure nest sites for barn owls.

It will also help the barn owl population to rise again.

 The barn owl is one of Ireland’s most recognisable and admired birds. Known as the ‘farmers friend’, it has long been closely linked with farming practices in Ireland, and traditionally nested in old stone farm buildings, often within the farmyard. 

However, it is a species which has struggled in recent decades and, due to widespread declines in their population and range, it is a Red-listed Bird of Conservation Concern in Ireland. 

The decline of the barn owl in Ireland has been driven by several factors, such as land use changes, the intensification of farming which has caused the loss of suitable habitat, the loss of nest sites (such as old stone farm buildings) and the increased use of rodenticides (rat poisons) may also have impacted Barn Owl populations. 

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) recently announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine includes a barn-owl-specific measure, to help address some of the factors which have caused the Barn Owl population decline. 

The measure requires adopting an integrated pest management approach to reduce the use and effects of rodenticides and to provide a nest box in a suitable location, for which the farmer receives a payment of €36.48 per unit per year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media