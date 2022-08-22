Search

22 Aug 2022

Nathan Carter concert rounds off a wonderful week in Downings 

Daniel O' Donnell puts in an appearance much to everyone's delight

Nathan Carter concert rounds off a wonderful week in Downings 

Nathan Carter and Daniel O'Donnell on stage

Reporter:

Contributor

22 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicmedia.com

The weather may have been mixed but the Legends Tour at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort - plus the associated spin-off events, including a Nathan Carter concert - ensured that the Downings area was a hive of activity for much of last week.
Carter was the headline act at the Donegal Festival of Golf on Saturday evening.
The festival was hosted by Donegal County Council as part of the prestigious Irish Legends Golf Tournament and in association with the McGinley Foundation on the grounds of the Downings GAA club pitch.
However, Friday’s concert with Na Mooneys had to be cancelled for health and safety reasons due to the inclement weather.
Last week, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney together with the elected members hosted a civic reception to confer the Honorary Freedom of the County on Paul McGinley.
The elected members agreed to honour Mr Mc Ginley in recognition of his golf achievements on the European and PGA tour, his winning captaincy of the 2014 European Ryder Cup team and for his enormous contribution to promoting Donegal as a golfing destination

Title
The Irish Legends Tour title was won on Saturday by Welshman Philip Price who was the only player to finish on a  level par total with the five runners up all finishing on one over par.
“I love the course,” Price said. “I was disappointed last year not winning because I led going into the last day.”
Five-time DP World Tour winner Jarmo Sandelin finished in second place along with Denmark’s Steen Tinning, and English compatriots Peter Baker and Paul Eales. McGinley was in a tie for seventh.


Speaking on Highland Radio as the golf came to a conclusion, John Casey, managing director of the Rosapenna Golf Hotel and Resort, expressed his satisfaction at the way the event had gone, and to see so many spectators in attendance.
Switzerland’s Silvia Caduff won the Alliance Amateur Individual competition.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media