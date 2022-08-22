Nathan Carter concert rounds off a wonderful week in Downings 

The weather may have been mixed but the Legends Tour at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort - plus the associated spin-off events, including a Nathan Carter concert - ensured that the Downings area was a hive of activity for much of last week.

Carter was the headline act at the Donegal Festival of Golf on Saturday evening.

The festival was hosted by Donegal County Council as part of the prestigious Irish Legends Golf Tournament and in association with the McGinley Foundation on the grounds of the Downings GAA club pitch.

However, Friday’s concert with Na Mooneys had to be cancelled for health and safety reasons due to the inclement weather.

Last week, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney together with the elected members hosted a civic reception to confer the Honorary Freedom of the County on Paul McGinley.

The elected members agreed to honour Mr Mc Ginley in recognition of his golf achievements on the European and PGA tour, his winning captaincy of the 2014 European Ryder Cup team and for his enormous contribution to promoting Donegal as a golfing destination

The Irish Legends Tour title was won on Saturday by Welshman Philip Price who was the only player to finish on a level par total with the five runners up all finishing on one over par.

“I love the course,” Price said. “I was disappointed last year not winning because I led going into the last day.”

Five-time DP World Tour winner Jarmo Sandelin finished in second place along with Denmark’s Steen Tinning, and English compatriots Peter Baker and Paul Eales. McGinley was in a tie for seventh.



Speaking on Highland Radio as the golf came to a conclusion, John Casey, managing director of the Rosapenna Golf Hotel and Resort, expressed his satisfaction at the way the event had gone, and to see so many spectators in attendance.

Switzerland’s Silvia Caduff won the Alliance Amateur Individual competition.