Cllr describes road sign defacement as 'vandalism' at tax payers' expense

An independent councillor has condemned the defacement of signs in the county saying it is 'outright vandalism' at the tax payers' expense.

Independent councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said he envisages the damage may be costing the local authority thousands of euro.

He said: "This trend of wrecking signs with graffiti is costing hundreds if not thousands anywhere it occurs outside Churchill and in more recent times along the coast road in west Donegal. It occurs mainly in the Gweedore area and surrounding townlands adjacent to them.

"This ideology of thinking solves nothing at all apart from putting pressure on the resources purse for new signs, when required. And, we often have to wait until funding becomes available in many cases," he said.

The Dunfanaghy-based politician said the photograph above speaks for itself: "I would appeal to people who are behind this to stop, at once, and realise how senseless this is."

He urged anyone with information to contact their local garda station and allow them to deal with the matter, accordingly.