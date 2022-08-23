Donegal charity shop has stunning wedding dress for sale - for just €90

A stunning wedding dress has come up for sale in a Donegal charity shop.

The Animals in Need charity shop in Donegal Town is offering the dress for sale for only €90. The price includes a separate hoop skirt.

The size 12 dress has lace and diamante details and has what a charity spokesperson describes as 'a nice length train.'

It would be a beautiful buy for a bride, with money raised supporting the work of Animals in Need in caring for animals in Donegal.

The Animals in Need shop is located between Specsavers and Aldi in Donegal Town, Eircode F94 P896, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

And even if you're not in the market for a wedding dress, this would be a great time to drop in to the shop. All this week, there will be a Buy One Get One Free sale on everything in store, including clothes, books, DVDs, pictures, shoes, ornaments, bric-a-brac etc. Stock will be updated daily.

More information and updates can be found on the Animals in Need Donegal Facebook page