Donegal venues for the Irish premiere of ‘Other Land’

Bundoran and Dunfanaghy will become the place to be as far as film premieres are concerned as both will host a film launch this weekend.

A new film directed by Sligo-based filmmaker, Alice Ward, starring female surfer, Vittoria Farmer, will premiere in Bundoran on Friday, August 26 in the Kicking Donkey at 8pm and in The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy at 6pm on Sunday, August 28.

Other Land follows the path of Vittoria Farmer, a young Australian surfer who arrived in Donegal at the beginning of winter, as she journeys through the raw landscape and history of the West of Ireland.

This voyage will engage the senses in a unique and powerful way, as Vittoria experiences the Atlantic Ocean, the wild and ever-changing elements, and the ancient essence of Ireland for the first time. The film bears witness to how the intertwining of land and sea will impact on this talented surfer.

The inspiration behind the film is embedded in the ancient roots of Ireland and the wonderment and mysticism that is present at many of the Irish surf spots. It is shot from land, sea, and air.

The project showcases Vittoria’s immense talent in the water and is an important representation for women’s cold water surfing, which is often under-represented in the media.

Behind the scenes of Other Land (l-r): Vittoria Farmer and Alice Ward. Picture: Rose Ward

Creating the film was a collaborative venture, bringing together musicians and artists in Donegal and the West Coast to help create a bespoke soundtrack and artwork for the film.

The soundtrack was produced by Orri McBrearty, a producer, musician, and composer based in Dunfanaghy. He graduated with a BSc in Music Technology from Leeds Metropolitan University. He has extensive sound design and composing experience including work for the National Gallery of Photography, the Regional Cultural Centre, and Little John Nee. He has been producing, writing, and arranging experience with a wide range of artists including Rosie Carney, Romie, and Dark Tropics. The artwork for the film was created by Ian Malone.

Speaking about the film, Ms Ward said she wanted to make this film because she is fascinated by our innate relationship with the ocean, especially in the bitter conditions of an Irish winter.

"I tried to create a piece of work that will engage the senses and let people feel that they themselves are experiencing the ocean alongside Vittoria, as she surfs powerful waves. The viewer, through the camera lens, will glimpse huge cliffs, rocky land, and expansive skies from the viewpoint of the surfer.”

In addition to the upcoming local premieres, Other Land premiered in Portugal in July, where, out of 43 films, it took home the award for Best Soundtrack at the Portuguese Surf Film Festival.

The short film will also be shown in the UK and New York in the coming weeks before the film is released online.

Admission to the screening is free in both Bundoran and Dunfanaghy.