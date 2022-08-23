Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 23

The following deaths have occurred:

John Lunn, London

The death has occurred of John Lunn, London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (nee O’Donnell) of Kilcar, daughter Georgina, son Paul, grandchildren Freya and Ella, brother Chris, sister Leslie, relatives and friends.

Prayers on Tuesday August 23 at 4pm in Mc Brearty’s Funeral Home, Killybegs.

Removal to London with burial at a later date.

Any enquiries can be made to McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Marjorie McGeady, Dunlewey

The death has occurred of Marjorie McGeady, née Sharkey, Dunlewey (F92 A4E8). Predeceased by her husband Eddie, son Vincent and daughter-in-law Gráinne.

Sadly missed by her daughters, Margaret Mary (Dunlewey) and Karen (Dundalk), her sons, John Anthony (Blackrock), Michael, Paddy, Edward, Paul, Kevin, Joseph and Jerome (Dunlewey), sister, Sheila (Dunlewey), in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Rosary tonight at 8pm. Funeral Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey on Wednesday, August 24, at 1pm, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o any family member.

Kathy Carr Cully, Cruckarra and Castlecarn, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Kathy Carr Cully, Cruckarra and Castlecarn, Kilcar.

Reposing at her new home at Castlecarn, Kilcar for the wake at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral, please.

Columba McGrory, 13 Maginn Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Columba McGrory, 13 Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

Beloved sSon of the late Vera and Charlie. Beloved brother of Michael, Eddie, Marian, Sean, Pacellie, Ronald and the late Kathleen, Charlie, Tony and Jimmy.

His remains are reposing at McLaughlin & McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Main Street, Buncrana with viewing from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana at 10am on Wednesday, August 24, with interment afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul, care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at: www.Churchservices.tv/buncrana

Patricia McColgan, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia McColgan, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Patricia’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

May Healy Offaly / Castlefin

The death has occurred peacefully with her family at Tullamore Regional Hospital, of May Healy (née Gallagher), Ballycumber Road, Ferbane, Offaly and formerly of Castlefin.

She is predeceased by her beloved daughter Jackie, parents Andrew and Julia, and siblings Annie, Richard, Tommy and Willie.

She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Marty and family, Martin, Aiden and Eunan, grandchildren, Leona, Aiden, Ciara, Aaron, Cian, Chloe, Luke, Rebecca and Charlotte, great-grandchildren Jack and Theo, brothers Ossie and Samuel, sister Gracie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. They are very conscious that Covid is still present and kindly ask that those calling to the house and attending the funeral are mindful of the ongoing risk.

Her remains reposed at her son Eunan's home in Gallen, Ferbane. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie

Interment will take place afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations instead if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey), Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/

