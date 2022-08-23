Search

Mystery after home in Clonmany was covered in oil under the cover of darkness

Gardaí receive reports of criminal damage

Buncrana Garda Station

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

23 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Last weekend, a homeowner awoke to find the front of their home covered in oil. The incident occurred between 10pm on Friday night, August 12 and Saturday morning, August 13. 

The incident was reported to gardaí. 

Garda Niall Maguire said: "This is a pretty unusual occurrence and the motivation is not apparent to us or to the householder. The householder is to a complete loss as to why this occurred."

Gardaí are seeking the help of the public and if you can help or have any information in relation to the incident, you are asked to please contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.

Gardaí at the station will pass on any information to the investigating team. 

