UPDATE: OWNER FOUND Major search underway after kayak found on Lough Swilly

PHOTOS: Malin Head Coast Guard
UPDATE: The owner of the kayak has been found safe and well.
=====
A major search operation is underway after a kayak was found afloat on Lough Swilly.
Malin Coast Guard is appealing to anyone who may own or recognise this kayak to please get in touch as a matter of urgency by dialing 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard.
A spokesperson said: "Numerous Search and Rescue assets are now involved in an extensive search in Lough Swilly, if this is your kayak or you know who owns it please contact Malin Head Coast Guard."
Kayak owners are reminded to put their contact number on their kayaks and other equipment to help establish if their owner is in danger should the kayak be found afloat in the water.
