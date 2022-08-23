Search

23 Aug 2022

UPDATE: OWNER FOUND Major search underway after kayak found on Lough Swilly

Coast Guard appeals for anyone who recognises the kayak to get in touch

Major search underway at Lough Swilly after kayak found on Lough Swilly

PHOTOS: Malin Head Coast Guard

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

23 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

UPDATE: The owner of the kayak has been found safe and well.

=====

A major search operation is underway after a kayak was found afloat on Lough Swilly.

Malin Coast Guard is appealing to anyone who may own or recognise this kayak to please get in touch as a matter of urgency by dialing 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard. 

A spokesperson said: "Numerous Search and Rescue assets are now involved in an extensive search in Lough Swilly, if this is your kayak or you know who owns it please contact Malin Head Coast Guard."

Kayak owners are reminded to put their contact number on their kayaks and other equipment to help establish if their owner is in danger should the kayak be found afloat in the water. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media