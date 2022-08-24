Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Sheila Freel, Glasgow / Rannyhual, Kincasslagh

- Seamus Deeney, Falcarragh

- Mary Ann Kelly, Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin

- John Lunn, London

- Marjorie McGeady, Dunlewey

- Kathy Carr Cully, Cruckarra and Castlecarn, Kilcar

- Columba McGrory, 13 Maginn Avenue, Buncrana

- Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

Sheila Freel, Glasgow / Rannyhual, Kincasslagh



The death has taken place in Aras Ghaoth Dobhair of Sheila Freel, Glasgow and Rannyhaul, Kincasslagh.

Predeceased by her parents Rosie & Paddy and brothers Dom & Charlie.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughter Pauline, sons; James, Pat, & Eamon, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Sarah, Hazel & Mary, sisters; Anne & Patricia, brother Eamon, grandchildren and extended family & friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Thursday from 2pm to 7pm, with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal afterwards to the family home in Rannyhual to repose overnight. House private to family only.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Friday, August 26 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Seamus Deeney, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Seamus Deeney 14 Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Glasgow. Predeceased by his Parents Joe and Nancy, brother Denis and sister in law Eileen.

Survived by his wife Grace, sons Paul and Ciaran, daughter Laura, grandson Sean, daughter in law Sarah, sisters Ann Marie, Cecilia, brothers Hughie, Vincent, John, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Wake will commence today, Wednesday, August 24, at 10am. Funeral from there on Thursday, August 25, for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary on Wednesday night at 9pm. Wake is private to family, friends and relatives.

House private after rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Please adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Ann Kelly of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary Ann Kelly of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin.

Her remains repose at her late residence.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, August 25 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

John Lunn, London

The death has occurred of John Lunn, London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (nee O’Donnell) of Kilcar, daughter Georgina, son Paul, grandchildren Freya and Ella, brother Chris, sister Leslie, relatives and friends.

Removal to London with burial at a later date. Any enquiries can be made to McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Marjorie McGeady, Dunlewey

The death has occurred of Marjorie McGeady, née Sharkey, Dunlewey (F92 A4E8). Predeceased by her husband Eddie, son Vincent and daughter-in-law Gráinne.

Sadly missed by her daughters, Margaret Mary (Dunlewey) and Karen (Dundalk), her sons, John Anthony (Blackrock), Michael, Paddy, Edward, Paul, Kevin, Joseph and Jerome (Dunlewey), sister, Sheila (Dunlewey), in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey on Wednesday, August 24, at 1pm, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o any family member.

Kathy Carr Cully, Cruckarra and Castlecarn, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Kathy Carr Cully, Cruckarra and Castlecarn, Kilcar.

Reposing at her new home at Castlecarn, Kilcar for the wake at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral, please.

Columba McGrory, 13 Maginn Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Columba McGrory, 13 Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

Beloved son of the late Vera and Charlie. Beloved brother of Michael, Eddie, Marian, Sean, Pacellie, Ronald and the late Kathleen, Charlie, Tony and Jimmy.

His remains are reposing at McLaughlin & McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Main Street, Buncrana with viewing from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana at 10am this morning, Wednesday, August 24, with interment afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul, care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at: www.Churchservices.tv/buncrana

Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey), Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/

