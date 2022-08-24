'There is no question that people are struggling in Donegal' - TD

Donegal TD, Thomas Pringle has said there is no question "that people are struggling in Donegal and across the country," as he encouraged the public to support a march to the Dáil next month to force Government action on the cost-of-living crisis.

Deputy Pringle (Ind.) said: “I am supporting the march, which is supported by the Cost of Living Coalition, a broad coalition of progressives. I would urge the public to attend and make their voices heard.”

“We have seen homelessness in this country rise by more than 30 per cent in the past year, with increases in our rural and urban communities.

"The Journal reported recently that there were 17,000 applications for the emergency social welfare payment in July of this year. That represents an increase of more than 10,000 since April, when there were 6,500 applications. People use these payments for basic necessities, such as food and clothing, fuel and utility costs.

The march to the Dáil supported by the Cost of Living Coalition will take place on Saturday, September 24th. People are being asked to assemble at 2.30pm at Parnell Square, Dublin.

“The Central Statistics Office reported that Irish consumer prices were 9.1 per cent higher in July of this year compared to July 2021. Already people are concerned about being forced to choose between heating or eating in the coming months,” the deputy said.

Deputy Pringle said: “We must stand together to demand Government action, supports and relief for our people.

“We have seen the impact that people power can have. It’s important that there is a good crowd there on September 24th to send a strong message to Government,” he said.