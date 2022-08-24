SF Chief Whip Mac Lochlainn wants Minister's fire cert docs and evidence of planning

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, has called for Minister Robert Troy to publish fire safety certificates and documentation confirming planning permission for his properties.

MacLochlainn who is the party's Chief Whip said:

“It has been alleged that Minister Troy does not have the relevant fire safety certification for one of his many properties. This is a very serious allegation, which the Minister must address urgently.

"He must publish the fire safety certification and proof of planning permission for this and all of his properties in order to clarify this matter without delay.

“He also must confirm that all of his tenancies were registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the duration of the tenancies and publish documentation confirming this. He must also publish proof that the money he received for rent in cash was handled and processed in a way that was fully compliant with tax regulation.

“If the Minister does not publish this documentation, his position will be untenable."