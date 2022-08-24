Donegal eateries takes lion’s share in national awards

Donegal has fared magnificently in the Food Awards Ireland 2022, scooping over 25 percent of the prizes in varying categories. Those who organise the annual event say the awards take place to recognise the success of local professionals and establishments that keep delivering excellent flavors and giving the very best in dining experiences to their customers.

The winners are chosen by members of the general public. Several of the awards are split into local regions to ensure fair recognition.

This year, The Harbour Restaurant in Donegal Town won the award for best chef, best Ulster restaurant of the year and Restaurant of the year, overall winner. Staying in the south, The Rusty Mackerel also fared exceptionally well; the eateries scooped the awards for best seafood establishment, outstanding restaurant of the year and Gastro pub of the year, Ulster.

An Capall Mara in Killybegs won the award for Takeaway of the year - a highly competitive category. Biddy O’Barnes won the award for the best place to get the foodie favourite fish and chips. The best vegetarian restaurant went to the Honeypot Coffee House which is located on the High Road in Letterkenny. The dessert outlet of the year also went to a Letterkenny outlet with the Lattea Da picking up the coveted award.

The award for best street food went to Johnny’s Ranch Ramelton which also bagged the award for cafe/bistro of the year, Ulster.