Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Ann McFadden, Ballyshannon / Fanad

- Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham

- Marie McCollum, Naas / Dunfanaghy

- Marjorie McGee, Falcarragh

- Patrick Kelly, Ballybofey

- Sheila Freel, Glasgow / Kincasslagh

- Seamus Deeney, Falcarragh

- Mary Ann Kelly, Ballymena / Malin

- John Lunn, London

- Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

Ann McFadden, Ballyshannon / Fanad



The death has occurred acefully at Beaumont Hospital of Ann McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home 087 2218483.

Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann McFarland, Carracknamart, Manorcunningham.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Norman and father Hugh Parkhill, predeceased by her mother Jean.

Beloved mother of Haley, Kylie, Thomas, Christopher, Jenny, Shannon, Reece, Jamie and Shania, grandmother of Kyle, Devin, Carli, Jack, Caitlín and Arianna.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, brothers and wider family circle. Her remains will repose at her daughter Jenny and partner Jason’s home at Cornagillagh, Convoy (F93D5P9) from 12pm on Thursday. Family and friends welcome. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Saturday August at 1pm for 2pm Funeral service at Maymochy Parish Church, Manorcunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU unit Letterkenny University hospital and Raymochy parish Church care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Marie McCollum, Naas / Dunfanaghy

The peaceful death has occurred of Marie McCollum, Caragh Court, Naas and formerly of Dunfanaghy.

Beloved partner of Peter and dear mother of James and Aoife; very sadly missed by her loving partner, son, daughter, father Maurice, mother Sally, brother Neil, sisters Cathy, Lorraine, Andrea and Bernadette, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, with prayers at 6.30pm.

Removal on Friday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass with removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. The Cremation Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link at approximately 1pm https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society and The Friends of Naas Hospital.

Marjorie McGee, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Aras Ghaoth Dobhair of Marjorie McGee, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sisters Mary, Sadie and Kathleen, her brother Seamus, nieces and nephews and predeceased by her Brother Danny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s society, in care of Aras Ghaoth Dobhair or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Patrick Kelly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly, Goland, Ballybofey with deep regret and sadness at St Joseph's Hospital Stranorlar, surrounded by his loving family and staff of the hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, much loved father of Gwendoline Walsh and son-in-law Paul, Michael, Hugo and partner Elaine, Patrick and partner Bernie, cherished brother of Eddie and wife Breege, Grandad to Mark, Jamie, Adam, Céadán and Daimhín. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, brother, sister-in-law, grandchildren nephews, nieces, family members, neighbours and many close friends.

His remains will repose at the home of his daughter Gwendoline and Paul Walsh, Sallywood, Killygordon F93 CP77 until removal on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/stmaryssessiaghoneill/

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund care of any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.

Sheila Freel, Glasgow / Kincasslagh



The death has taken place in Aras Ghaoth Dobhair of Sheila Freel, Glasgow and Rannyhaul, Kincasslagh.

Predeceased by her parents Rosie and Paddy and brothers Dom and Charlie, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughter Pauline, sons; James, Pat and Eamon, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Sarah, Hazel and Mary, sisters; Anne and Patricia, brother Eamon, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Thursday from 2pm to 7pm, with Rosary at 7pm. Removal afterwards to the family home in Rannyhual to repose overnight. House private to family only.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Friday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Seamus Deeney, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Seamus Deeney 14 Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Glasgow.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Nancy, brother Denis and sister-in-law Eileen; survived by his wife Grace, sons Paul and Ciaran, daughter Laura, grandson Sean, daughter-in-law Sarah, sisters Ann Marie, Cecilia, brothers Hughie, Vincent, John, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

HIs remains are reposing at his late residence. House private after rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Please adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Mary Ann Kelly of Ballymena / Malin

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary Ann Kelly of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin.

Her remains are resposing at her late residence.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

John Lunn, London

The death has occurred of John Lunn, London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, née O’Donnell, of Kilcar, daughter Georgina, son Paul, grandchildren Freya and Ella, brother Chris, sister Leslie, relatives and friends.

Removal to London with burial at a later date. Any enquiries can be made to McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs, née Twomey, Ottawa, Canada, late of Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie