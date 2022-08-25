Council publishes formal notice to proceed with Fintra Bridge CPOs

Moves have begun to bring a major €7 million infrastructural project in south-west Donegal to the next stage of development.

Donegal County Council has today published a formal notice to proceed with a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to acquire land and close six public rights of way associated with the Fintra Bridge and Road Realignment outside Killybegs.

The CPO will affect at least 44 land owners including the Killybegs GAA Club, St Columba's Diocesan Trust and the council itself.

The proposed road development will include a new bridge to cross the Fintra River, the realignment of approximately 1.4km of road infrastructure and cross-sectional improvements, and a new 1.9km pedestrian and cycle route between the Killybegs Industrial Road and access to Fintra beach.

In 2021 the cost estimate was approximately €1.4m for 2022; €4m for 2023 with construction completion and project to close out at approximately €1.65m in 2024 bringing the total investment to €7.05m.

These costs are expected to increase.

According to local independent councillor, Niamh Kennedy, who has been pushing for this project since she was elected, this work has the potential to transform the area both from an economic and tourism point of view.



“This will be a major and probably the biggest infrastructural boost the south-west will receive in a long time and has been badly needed for a very long time. It’s great news for the area,” she says.

“This was one of the priorities I identified when I was elected to the council back in 2014. I recall a public meeting in the Blue Haven highlighting the need for this bridge to be dealt with once and for all. I did a lot of work in the background and together with a petition from locals and businesses from Glencolmcille to Killybegs as well as representations to the department, we made inroads and secured a meeting with the then Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross of the Independent Alliance.

“As a member of the Independent Alliance I secured a meeting for the Donegal Municipal District councillors and Donegal County Council executive and we presented our case to the minister. After many discussions with the minister on a personal basis, I was delighted to announce the good news on my last day as chair that Minister Ross had indicated progress could be made on that bridge project.”

An aerial shot looking down on Fintra bridge showing just how sharp the bend is and the difficulties it can cause for heavy vehicles



Cllr Kennedy said this was a very old bridge and when it was built it was only fit for a donkey and cart level of traffic.

“With the growth of industrial traffic, an increase in the size of heavy goods vehicles and the development of factories in this area of the county the bridge soon became obsolete.

“You have to also factor in the safety element. If there was a crash on this bridge and an emergency developed in Kilcar, Carrick or Glencolmcille, emergency services would have to use the Glengesh route to get in there and that would not be suitable in any way.”



The Killybegs-based councillor also pointed out the incredible growth in tourism and leisure traffic thanks to the Wild Atlantic Way and attractions such as Sliabh Liag, the Glen Folk Village and Blue Flag beaches in the area.

“For locals, they have to use this bridge if they want to get into the bank, do shopping or go to work or school in Killybegs or go to sporting fixtures such as GAA matches. This road has at least six bad bends so strategically not only was a new bridge needed but the road needed to be aligned too. Provision is also being made for a cycleway from Killybegs to Fintra beach.”

Dangerous

At present driving, cycling or walking along this section of road is dangerous because of the narrow, bendy alignment and the lack of walking or cycling infrastructure.

The proposed work at Fintra proposes to upgrade the existing R263 with the provision of a new road commencing at the roundabout on the western end of the Killybegs Industrial Road and extending approximately 1.4km to the west.

The council say the principal rationale for the proposed development is to improve safety along the route, particularly for vulnerable road users. Road Safety Authority collision data for this particular stretch shows that a number of serious injury collisions have taken place here.

The council started the CPO proceedings to facilitate the proposed works. The land will need to be acquired, from several land/property owners to accommodate the work.

One house on the southern side of the road will need to be acquired and demolished. According to the council, this house will be carefully dismantled using a combination of mechanical and manual operators to minimise disturbance to adjacent properties. The site will then be made good by returning the ground to pasture.

Two vernacular structures (essentially ruins) will also be demolished. These structures are relatively small and remote from other properties, so no special demolition measures are proposed.

A number of agricultural fields will be severed by the realigned road. New boundary fencing, access points and drainage ditches/facilities will be provided for all severed lands, as required. Boundary fencing and facilities will be provided, repaired or replaced on a like-for-like basis.

The old road to Corrin Lodge will also be severed by the proposed development. An alternative access route for the landowner has been included in the design of the proposed development. It will commence on the realigned road approximately 100m east of the Lodge and it will continue to the front gate at the garden boundary.

Donegal County Council says it sought to identify and contact landowners in order to provide information about the project and to obtain an understanding of the likely issues of concern.

Construction stage

Once the CPOs are in place it has been estimated that the construction stage of the scheme is likely to take approximately 18 months.