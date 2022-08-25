Period house on twenty-three acres of rich land with equestrian facility on market

A period house with a striking black and white facade, located on approximately twenty-three acres of rich agricultural land, has come onto the market on the outskirts of Convoy.

The residence, Killynure House, can be accessed via a stoned-pillared entrance. The entrance is followed by a sweeping tree-lined lane which opens on to a gravel forecourt to the front of the house and continues on to the equestrian facility, stables and paddock.

Located in a tranquil setting around 3-kilometres from Convoy. The River Deele flows along the north side of the estate and fisherpeople will appreciated that the river is traditionally known for trout river from June onwards.

The entrance porch opens into an impressive hall with ornate plaster cornicing, a feature which is carried on throughout many other rooms in the property, and leads off to the drawing and dining rooms, each having bay windows and original fireplaces. The dining room extends to the breakfast room which is accessed by the kitchen.

A large utility room gives access to a back staircase which leads to a spacious bedroom with ensuite facilities, a room which would have formerly been the maid's quarters. Four generous-sized bedrooms and family bathroom are located on the first floor - all with picturesque views overlooking the surrounding countryside. The property benefits from a downstairs shower room and integral garage.

The purpose built 2-storey equestrian facility includes a 40ft x 46ft general purpose or machinery shed, 8 stables, one having horse handling facilities, an enclosed yard, covered sand arena, grain store, tack room, first-floor mezzanine and viewing area, WC, storage to rear and access to a paddock to the side.

The land surrounds Killynure House to form a compact block, easily accessed from the yard. Flat, manageable fields offer excellent grazing against the backdrop of the River Deele.