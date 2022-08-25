Some people "in real danger of losing their homes, health or lives" - church leaders

“Too many people are already struggling to afford essentials like food and fuel and are in real danger of losing their homes, health or lives," church leaders have declared.

With projections for the autumn pointing to a worsening situation for many households across the island of Ireland - as a result of the unfolding cost of living crisis particularly for those who are already vulnerable and living in poverty - the leaders of Ireland’s main churches have said that they are deeply concerned by what they are seeing on the ground.

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Revd Andrew Forster, is among a number of church leaders who have called for action on the cost-of-living crisis.

Bishop Forster, who is also President of the Irish Council of Churches, is one of the signatories of a Church Leaders’ statement on the current crisis.

In the statement, they express concerns about how “too many people are already struggling to afford essentials like food and fuel and are in real danger of losing their homes, health or lives.”

The statement continues: “As leaders of Churches with a presence across the island we are deeply concerned by what we are seeing on the ground, with the increasing energy and food prices disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable, often leaving people with impossible choices to make, missing meals, and falling into arrears on bills.

“We are also deeply concerned regarding the government response in both jurisdictions, in meeting immediate needs and also in relation to longer term strategy. In Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Belfast Agreement created a statutory requirement for the Northern Ireland Executive to produce an anti–poverty strategy on the basis of objective need. Almost 25 years later and this has never been agreed or produced. Likewise, in Ireland a cross–party anti–poverty strategy is badly needed to address issues in a comprehensive and effective manner.

“We want to join our voices with many others, calling for more practical support to be delivered urgently through direct government initiatives in both jurisdictions and also via grassroots charity and community partnerships. This must go hand in hand with a longer term refocusing of government policies to deliver real and meaningful social justice and eliminate poverty across this island.

“Followers of Christ have always been called to serve the poor, not just through acts of charity, though these continue every day in ways large and small, but through the pursuit of justice and mercy. It is our shared vocation to witness to Christ and to protect the dignity of those made in God’s image, and so we are compelled to speak up in this moment, out of concern and in hope, for the good and flourishing of everyone in our communities.”

The statement is signed by: Rt Revd Forster:the Rt Revd Dr John Kirkpatrick, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; the Most Revd John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, and Primate of All Ireland; the Most Revd Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, and Primate of All Ireland, the Revd David Nixon, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland.