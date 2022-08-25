Search

25 Aug 2022

Broadway producer appeals against development at Inishowen caravan park

Broadway producer appeals against development at Inishowen caravan park

Broadway theatre producer John Gore

Reporter:

Declan Magee

25 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Leading Broadway theatre producer John Gore has appealed a decision to grant retention planning permission for a development at a caravan park in Greencastle.

Mr Gore has donated millions to the UK’s Conservative Party and has a substantial property interest in the Moville area.

While he did not object to the application to Donegal County Council for the retention of the extension of a caravan park at Carrowhugh, Greencastle, he is listed by An Bord Pleanála as one of two people appealing against the decision planning permission for the development.

He is understood to have an interest in property close to the caravan park.

Another objection to the application submitted by Johnston Caravans raised concerns about the impact on the scenic beauty of the area, the inadequacy of the existing sewerage system and the lack of safe pedestrian paths into the village of Greencastle.

Granting planning permission, the council ruled the development would not injure the amenities of the area, would not be prejudicial to public health, would not be a traffic hazard and would be in accordance with proper planning and the sustainable development of the area.

A decision on the appeal is due in December.

Mr Gore bought Carnagarve House on the shores of Lough Foyle in 2018 and the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville in 2020 after an arson attack believed to be linked to plans to use it as a direct provision centre. The Tony and Oliver award winner is also understood to be involved in the Halyon Club in Moville, which was previously known as The Town Clock.

He has also backed locals opposed to long-running plans to build a sewage treatment plant at Carnagarve.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media