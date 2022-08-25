Search

25 Aug 2022

Game of Thrones and Derry Girls legend heading for Ballyshannon

Acclaimed actor Ian McElhinney to be interviewed at 2022 Allingham Festival

Ian McElhinney as Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

25 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

From Game of Thrones, to Generals and a Granda, acclaimed Belfast born actor Ian McElhinney has seen and been it all. 

And the legendary actor is now heading to the more sedate Donegal for the 2022 Allingham Festival. 

“I’ve been killed more ways than anybody else,” he jokes.

Ian is best known for his roles in Derry Girls (Granda Joe), Game of Thrones (Ser Barristan Selmy), and Rogue One: A Start Wars Story (General Dondonna) and Morgan Munroe in The Fall.

The Northern Ireland actor will share highlights of his glittering career in an interview at the 2022 Allingham Festival in Ballyshannon at 2pm on Saturday November 5.

With over 140 films, television shows and stage performances to his credit, Ian McElhinney was also nominated for Best Director for “Stones in His Pockets,” a play written by his wife, the Belfast playwright Marie Jones.

Ian will be interviewed at the Festival by Sinéad Crowley, Arts and Media Correspondent with RTE News.

Sinéad herself is also the author of The Belladonna Maze, One Bad Turn and other novels.

The 2022 Allingham Festival takes place from November 2-6 in Ballyshannon. 

This year’s Festival also features an interview with Booker-prize-nominated author Claire Keegan, and a concert of Leonard Cohen songs by Bird on the Wire, an eight-member musical ensemble featuring Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways. 

The Allingham Poetry and Flash Fiction Competitions remain open for entries until September 16. 

Updated information and Festival schedules are posted at www.allinghamfestival.com.

