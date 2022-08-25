Search

25 Aug 2022

More than €5,000 damage done to bilingual road signage in the county

Criminal investigation gets underway

More than €5,000 damage done to bilingual road signage in the county

Road signs have been spray painted

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

25 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Donegal County Council (DCC) workers have identified around thirty bilingual signs that have been vandalised with spray paint, to date and estimate the cost of the damage in excess of €5,000. 

The signs are located across the county and the defacement has been afoot since the start of August. In a statement, DCC outline the extensive size of the public road network, 6,450 kilometres, and say there are likely others (signs) yet to be encountered.

Work has begun in removing the graffitti in some Municipal Districts. It is estimated the overall cost on council resources to arrange removal of the graffitti is, at this point, in excess of €5,000.

REVEALED: The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year

The matter of the vandalism has been reported to the gardaí in different locations. Yesterday, the Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Anthony Molloy, called for all those responsible to be brought to justice.

He said the defacement of the signs was an act of destruction and vandalism. Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig told media he applauds those responsible for bringing about a situation where the Irish language is being discussed and is central to debate. Speaking passionately about the Irish language, its history and the culture associated with it, Mr Mac Giolla Easbuig said the act is more than about the defacement of signs that it is about a campaign about the Irish language.

REVEALED: The used cars that have dropped the most in value in the last year


However, his colleague, Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty vehemently disagrees. He believes the defacement of public property costs the taxpayer money that is difficult to find in the current economy.
Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Councillor Anthony Molloy has said that spray painting signs is ‘downright vandalism.’ He said: “It is an act of vandalism. It is an act of criminalism. It is an act of destruction and you have Micheál Cholm condoning this. This is vandalism at the highest degree. This is damaging to our beautiful county.”
Cllr Molloy said he could not understand how a public representative could condone vandalism or criminal behaviour: “We have a democratic process and it is there it can be highlighted,” the native Irish speaker said.
Cllr Molloy said he was extremely proud of his county and his language and that rather than highlighting negatives we should be celebrating all that is right in the county. The Ardara-based politician said: “We should be talking about a success story but it’s all negative with Micheál Cholm. We are getting new signs for the Gaeltacht and they will be up soon. I cannot understand where he is coming from."
He described the work that has been done to date in the county; the Arranmore and Burtonport regeneration projects, the work on Errigal, the Crolly distillery and the road from Dungloe to Glenties. “We should be talking about success.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media