25 Aug 2022

Youth Information Centre prepare to deal with Leaving Cert queries

It will provide a phone helpline for those receiving their results

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The time of year time is fast approaching when the Leaving Certificate class of 2022 will receive their Leaving Cert results and these will be quickly followed by college offers.

Letterkenny Youth Information Centre at Donegal Youth Service are ready for queries after the results are released. It will provide a phone helpline for those receiving their results.

These will be released through the Candidate Self-Service Portal (CCSP) by the State Examinations Commission at 10am on Friday, September 2.

CAO round one offers will be made at 2pm on Thursday September 8.

Staff at the Port Road based centre will also be available for young people and parents to bring along any queries that may arise following students receiving their results.

Youth Information Officer, Kasia Kurzeja is also keen to point out that for those who do not receive the results they want there are so many choices out there.

“The important thing is to take time to decide what you want to do. You could repeat, take on a Post Leaving Certificate course, take on an apprenticeship, or find a career path through a state training agency.

"There are also many mobility opportunities across Europe such as volunteering, studying or simply working abroad for you to get practical experience as well as experience of other cultures and with the upcoming Time to Move event in October it’s a perfect time to contact us for more details.

"We have information available on all these options so feel free to come in and have a talk to one of the staff or phone us in the centre at (074) 91 29630”.

Donegal Youth Service is a countywide youth organisation, meeting the needs of young people all over Donegal.

For more information you can pop into 16-18 Port Road, Letterkenny, call (074) 91 29630, e-mail: admin@donegalyouthservice.ie, visit www.donegalyouthservice.ie and stay up to date with them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

