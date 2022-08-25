Considering the Commitments of Pet Ownership - Donegal Animals in Need

Animals In Need’s (AIN) dog foster homes may be bursting at the seams, but when faced with a collie dog and her seven tiny pups left in the Letterkenny Pound, they had to make room for them.

AIN would like to thank the Letterkenny Pound staff for being so helpful and accommodating, particularly with vulnerable dogs that end up in there, whether they be very young, old or sick dogs or, in this case, a young mother dog with a large family of new-born pups.

The collie family has settled in at their foster home and are doing well.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find places for the foster dogs to go as all the rehoming sanctuaries AIN works with are also full to capacity and there are so many dogs being surrendered at the moment.

The majority of these are ‘pandemic pups’ who were taken on during the various lockdowns but now that things are more or less back to normal, their owners are finding they no longer have time for their pet and want to rehome them.

The other main type of dog that AIN rescues are collies who have ‘failed’ to make the grade as working dogs.

Most of these dogs are around a year old and still have a long life ahead of them but the problem is that there are just too many dogs and not enough homes.

AIN are appealing to people to think very carefully before getting a dog.

Apart from the general expenses such as food, there will most likely be veterinary bills during their lifetime, which can be expensive, plus wormers, flea treatments etc.

Dogs need company and time, so if you cannot commit to daily walks, playtime and socialising with your dog, then it really is not fair to take a dog on.

Cute little puppies soon grow up and many experience a ‘teenage’ stage where they will push their boundaries and need to be guided through this properly so that you end up with a well behaved, confident adult dog.

So unless you have the financial security, enough time, commitment and patience to give to your dog, can provide training and do not let them wander around alone, please do not get a dog, as dogs that are not receiving all of the above are the ones that are ending up in dog pounds.

The cat fosterers are also full and are appealing to people to get their pet spayed or neutered.

Not all cats take to motherhood or they may become too ill to care for themselves, let alone their babies.

Sick black feral kitten is receiving treatment

This was the scenario AIN was faced with this week when a mother cat became sick and was unable to feed her five kittens.

The kittens were only four days old, at which age they need feeding with special kitten formula milk every two hours, throughout the day and night.

AIN’s volunteer Roslyn rose to the challenge and is giving the kittens their best possible chance but despite her dedication, one of the kittens passed away.

The mother cat is receiving veterinary treatment and the four remaining kittens are being bottle-fed, but if the cat had been neutered in the first place, this whole situation could have been avoided.

A little black kitten was rescued from a feral cat colony at the weekend.

He is emaciated and suffering from a bad case of cat flu and was so weak that he was easily picked up.

He is now eating regular small meals and enjoying the comforts of his foster home.

His sister is in better shape and was therefore unable to be caught by hand and so a humane trap will be used to catch her.

Finally, AIN would like to say a huge thank you to Aldi.

Aldi selected AIN as one of five Donegal charities and community organisations that received a €500 donation each as part of Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Kittens being hand-reared when mum cat became sick

The five recipients were Animals In Need Donegal, RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat Station, Solace Donegal Cancer Fund, Bumbleance (children's ambulance) and Donegal Hospice.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.