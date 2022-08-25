Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mary Devery, Tipperary / Killygordon

- Susan McGreevy, Bundoran

- Kate Flanagan, Fanad

- Ann McFadden, Ballyshannon / Fanad

- Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham

- Marie McCollum, Naas / Dunfanaghy

- Patrick Kelly, Ballybofey

- Sheila Freel, Glasgow / Kincasslagh

- John Lunn, London

- Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home, of Mary Devery (née McGoldrick), Parkroe, Cappawhite, Tipperary and formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Predeceased by her parents Madge and Laurence and brothers Sean and Tony; sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, sons Kieran, Laurence and Padraig, sister Alice, brother PJ, daughters-in-law Jillian and Amy, grandchildren Dylan, Izzy, Adam and Willow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, especially her good friend Phil, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm.

Susan McGreevy, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Susan McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Alex and loving mother of the late Liam; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Ursula, Collette and Deirdre, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.40am driving to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Kate Flanagan, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Catherine (Kate) Flanagan, née Carr, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted); deeply regretted by her children Edward, Richard, Irene Gray, John (all UK) and Jeremy (Peru). Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Her remains will repose at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday.

A Funeral Service will be held at The Eternal Chapel of Rest at 11am on Tuesday followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.

Ann McFadden, Ballyshannon / Fanad



The death has occurred acefully at Beaumont Hospital of Ann McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, her children Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), Enda and Adrian; predeceased by father James, mother Brigid and sister Bried and her sons Patrick and Shaun. Sadly Missed by her grandchildren Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack, her brothers Art, Jim and Patrick, her sisters Nora, Margaret, Mary and Catherine, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.



Her remains are reposing at her late residence onThursday and Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House Private at all other times.

Removal on Saturday morning going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann McFarland, Carracknamart, Manorcunningham.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Norman and father Hugh Parkhill, predeceased by her mother Jean.

Beloved mother of Haley, Kylie, Thomas, Christopher, Jenny, Shannon, Reece, Jamie and Shania, grandmother of Kyle, Devin, Carli, Jack, Caitlín and Arianna.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, brothers and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Jenny and partner Jason’s home at Cornagillagh, Convoy (F93D5P9). Family and friends welcome. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Saturday at 1pm for 2pm Funeral service at Maymochy Parish Church, Manorcunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU unit Letterkenny University hospital and Raymochy Parish Church care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Marie McCollum, Naas / Dunfanaghy

The peaceful death has occurred of Marie McCollum, Caragh Court, Naas and formerly of Dunfanaghy.

Beloved partner of Peter and dear mother of James and Aoife; very sadly missed by her loving partner, son, daughter, father Maurice, mother Sally, brother Neil, sisters Cathy, Lorraine, Andrea and Bernadette, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, with prayers at 6.30pm.

Removal on Friday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving for 11am Mass with removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. The Cremation Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link at approximately 1pm https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society and The Friends of Naas Hospital.

Patrick Kelly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly, Goland, Ballybofey with deep regret and sadness at St Joseph's Hospital Stranorlar, surrounded by his loving family and staff of the hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, much loved father of Gwendoline Walsh and son-in-law Paul, Michael, Hugo and partner Elaine, Patrick and partner Bernie, cherished brother of Eddie and wife Breege, Grandad to Mark, Jamie, Adam, Céadán and Daimhín. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, brother, sister-in-law, grandchildren nephews, nieces, family members, neighbours and many close friends.

His remains will repose at the home of his daughter Gwendoline and Paul Walsh, Sallywood, Killygordon F93 CP77 until removal on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/stmaryssessiaghoneill/

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund care of any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.

Sheila Freel, Glasgow / Kincasslagh



The death has taken place in Aras Ghaoth Dobhair of Sheila Freel, Glasgow and Rannyhaul, Kincasslagh.

Predeceased by her parents Rosie and Paddy and brothers Dom and Charlie, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughter Pauline, sons; James, Pat and Eamon, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Sarah, Hazel and Mary, sisters; Anne and Patricia, brother Eamon, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Thursday until Rosary at 7pm. Removal afterwards to the family home in Rannyhual to repose overnight. House private to family only.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Friday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

John Lunn, London

The death has occurred of John Lunn, London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, née O’Donnell, of Kilcar, daughter Georgina, son Paul, grandchildren Freya and Ella, brother Chris, sister Leslie, relatives and friends.

Removal to London with burial at a later date. Any enquiries can be made to McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs, née Twomey, Ottawa, Canada, late of Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/

