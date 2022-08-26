Nathan Carter to perform at London Irish Vintage Club event at Tir Chonaill Gaels Grounds

The London Irish Vintage Club will celebrate its delayed 10th Anniversary Charity Day on Sunday, September 4, at the Tir Chonaill Gaels Grounds in London.

The main purpose of the event is to raise money for charity with the beneficiaries for 2022 being Peace Hospice (Care), Dementia Concern (Ealing), Southwark Helping Hands and Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre (Therapy Horses).

The main stage will host live music from Nathan Carter, David James, Hungry Grass and Mary Rose with a second stage dedicated to our Traditional musicians and Irish dancers.

The day will start with a Vintage Road Run, facilitated by Tony and Bernadette McGovern, from Wexham to Greenford where the vintage cars, lorries and tractors will then be put on display.

The family day out offers a throwback to the past with a working threshing mill together with craft displays, and children’s amusements.

Highland Radio will be broadcasting live from Greenford between 12 and 2 pm.

LIVC’s Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan thanked the extended Irish community for their support of the Vintage Day down the years.

He said: “It very much is a team effort and the LIVC are thankful to all the companies and individuals who come together to make the event possible, along with the support of Ealing Council. After our absence due to Covid we are very much looking forward to celebrating our 10th Anniversary.”

The Vintage Day runs at Greenford from 12 noon to 7pm. Admission is £10 for adults with children under 16 free (children must be supervised by an adult throughout the event).