Public to have their say on €5.4m Killybegs regeneration project

Members of the public will get the chance to have their say on plans for a major regeneration project in Killybegs.

Donegal County Council has drawn up plans for a €5.4m project.

The Killybegs 2040 Town Centre Regeneration Project will see the redevelopment of Island House, and the transformation of the existing public car park at the Diamond to a multi-user civic space that will encourage visitors and residents to the town centre.

On Thursday, September 8, a public information event will be held in the Tara Hotel, Killybegs, at which members of the public will be able to find out more between 3.00 - 7.00 pm.

According to Liam Ward, Director of Service, Community Development and Planning Services, “the project aims to transform the urban fabric of the town through targeted renewal and environment improvements that will contribute to a more attractive place for residents, visitors and businesses.”

Above: An image of the planned new public realm civic space at the Diamond against the back drop of the newly regenerated Island House.