Tourism representatives at major Irish Fest in USA

The Donegal Tourism stand in Milwaukee
Donegal tourism representatives will be hoping that the county will reap the dividends from being represented at the largest celebration of Irish culture and heritage in the United States.
Donegal Tourism had a stand at the 41st annual Milwaukee Irish Fest which has been taking place on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.
The four-day festival – which has a huge audience of more than 100,000 visitors – was an ideal opportunity to showcase Donegal and Ireland as a superb holiday destination to the diaspora audience and people with an interest in Ireland.
Among the people on the Donegal Tourism stand were Iga Lawne and Barney McLaughlin, both Donegal Tourism, and Sheila Russell, Harvey’s Point Hotel, who were pictured on the stand with Juliet Dillon, Tourism Ireland and Paul McDonagh, Tourism Ireland.
