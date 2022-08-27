Level of homelessness reaches record levels

The level of homelessness in the north-western counties of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim has reached record levels.

More than 100 people were provided with emergency accommodation in the three counties last month, according to figures just released.

The Department of Housing’s Monthly Homelessness Report for July 2022, shows that 106 individuals, including 22 child dependents, were provided with local Authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 20-26 July 2022.

No breakdown is available on a county-by-county basis.

Noel Daly, CEO of North West Simon Community, said: “The existing resources simply aren’t sufficient to ensure every household receives the support needed to exit homelessness. We will be writing to all local TD’s to appeal for their support over the next week, in the hope that they will all pull together at this crucial time”.

He added that the statistics still don’t show the full extent of the crisis.

“Government homeless statistics relate only to households provided with emergency accommodation by the local authorities. They do not include households frequently described as the “hidden homeless” that may be sleeping rough, living in refuges, or staying with parents, relatives and friends in overcrowded conditions,” he explained.

Eighty homeless households provided with emergency accommodation comprised 69 single adults and 11 families, made up of 15 adults and 22 children.

The overall statistics represent an 8.1% increase month on month (98 people in June 2022) and an increase of 13.97% year on year (93 people in July 2021), while the number of children homeless is a massive 29.11% increase year on year.

The monthly homeless statistics also show that 51 households were accommodated in Sligo, and 33 households were accommodated in Donegal/Leitrim.

In terms of support to deal with their homelessness, 43% (36 households) were provided with Supported Temporary Accommodation in facilities that employs social care staff, while 57% (48 households) were provided Private Emergency Accommodation with visiting support, or Temporary Emergency Accommodation with no (or minimal) support, in B&B’s, hostels, and hotels.

“The majority of people experiencing homelessness do not receive day to day support to deal with their personal housing crisis, because the current level of funding to support the work of the Community and Voluntary Bodies and the Local Authorities is grossly inadequate,” he stated.