Family with strong Donegal links to feature in new TG4 programme

There is a strong Donegal connection to the new TG4 Ceol ón Chlann series.

This is the fourth series of the popular programme which explores six famous Irish musical families who have brought their music to the four corners of the world.

The series gives an insight into the musical journey that each family has taken and the influence of previous generations on their family’s musical heritage.

Each story is presented through rare footage from the archives of BBC, ITV, TG4 and RTÉ, and previously unseen private family footage.

The Glackins are a highly respected traditional music family and were born in Dublin with strong links to Co Donegal.

Their father Tom hailed from the Rosses and they developed a deep love of the music of Donegal and adopted their father’s Donegal-style of fiddling.

Paddy was a former member of The Bothy Band and is a noted commentator and lecturer on Irish music.

He is in demand as a session player and was a senior producer in RTÉ Radio for many years. He is the current TG4 Gradam Ceoil ‘Ceoltóir na Bliana’ – Musician of the Year. Kevin has performed and recorded with the likes of Ronan Browne, Davy Spillane, Seán Tyrell & Seán Óg Potts.

The next generation is continuing the tradition with Kevin’s daughter, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin now a highly regarded recording artist and television presenter in her own right, having presented programmes such as TG4’s Gradam Ceoil, FleadhTV & Cork Folk Festival.

The Glackins will be in episode four which will be broadcast on October 2, 2022, at 10.30 pm.

Feilimí O’Connor, Executive Producer & Director, said: “This documentary series offers a fresh insight into the heritage of these unique Irish families, their legacy and their continuing significance in modern Ireland’s musical tapestry.”

The series is narrated by Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin and features many of Ireland’s most respected musicians and broadcasters including: Cara Dillon, Cathal Hayden, Daniel O’Donnell, Matt Molloy, Máirtín O’Connor, Lynette Fay, John Francis Flynn, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mary Dillon, Paddy Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Seán Smyth, Breda Smyth, Cora Smyth, Gino Lupari, Alan Kelly, Áine Hensey, Niall Vallely, Caoimhín Vallely, Neil Martin, Brian Mullen and many more..

This series was produced by Táin Media for TG4 and funded by Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF).

The other families featured are: The Smyth siblings Seán, Cora and Breda grew up in Straide, Co. Mayo; Cara and Mary Dillon who were born in Dungiven, Co. Derry; Muintir Uí Cheannabáin, who are natives of An Aird Thoir, Carna, Galway: ‘The Vallelys’ family of intrepid musicians and artists from Armagh; and Cathal and Stephen Hayden who grew up in Pomeroy in the rural heartland of County Tyrone.