Special phone helpline being set up for queries after Leaving Certificate results next week

A special phone helpline for those receiving Leaving Certificate results next Friday, September 2, is being set up by the Letterkenny Youth Information Centre at the Donegal Youth Service.

Staff at the Port Road based centre in Letterkenny will also be available for young people and parents to bring along any queries that may arise following students receiving their results.

Youth Information Officer, Kasia Kurzeja is also keen to point out that for those who do not receive the results they want there are so many choices out there.

“The important thing is to take time to decide what you want to do,” she said.

“You could repeat, take on a Post Leaving Certificate course, take on an apprenticeship, or find a career path through a state training agency. There are also many mobility opportunities across Europe such as volunteering, studying or simply working abroad for you to get practical experience as well as experience of other cultures and with the upcoming 'Time to Move event' in October it’s a perfect time to contact us for more details.”

Anyone looking for more information - or even to talk about options - can call in or ring 074 91 29640.