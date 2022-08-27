Search

27 Aug 2022

Two of the top six lowest NCT pass rates are at centres in Donegal

Derrybeg has lowest NCT pass rate in the country

Two of the top six lowest NCT pass rates are at centres in Donegal

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

27 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

A Donegal NCT centre has the lowest pass rate in the country this year, according to figures recently released.

At the NCT centre in Derrybeg, just 38.81% of vehicles passed first time round for the period from the start of the year to he middle of August.

And the sixth lowest pass rate was in Letterkenny (45.6%).

The second lowest was Clifden, Co. Galway (42.24%), followed by Cavan (42.37%), 

Castlerea, Co Roscommon (44.9%) and Carlow (45.52%).

At the other end of the scale, NCT centres in Dublin, Limerick and Laois have had the highest pass rates in the country this year.

Deansgrange in south Dublin tops the list, with a pass rate of 62%. The second highest pass rate is Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick (61%) while Portlaoise has a rate of 60.5%.

More than 900,,000 full NCT tests had been carried out in Ireland this year up to last Saturday.

Slightly more than 54% of them passed, and nearly 46% failed. 

Car belonging to late Princess Diana to go under hammer today

Commenting on the findings, Dave Humphreys,  road test editor with completecar.ie said: "Down the country roads can be in poorer conditions, cars will typically do a lot more mileage, and they're more susceptible to having defects that will result in an NCT fail.

"So  things like tracking being out, uneven wear on the suspension: a lot of these can be the result of the roads that they're travelling on.”


NCT centres with highest pass rates

Deansgrange - 62.14%

Abbeyfeale - 61.34%

Portlaoise - 60.52%

Cork-Blarney - 59.99%

Waterford - 59.88%


NCT centres with lowest pass rates

Derrybeg - 38.81%

Clifden - 42.24%

Cavan - 42.37%

Castlerea - 44.9%

Carlow - 45.52%

Letterkenny - 45.6%

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media