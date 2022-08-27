Search

27 Aug 2022

Super sand artist one of the star attractions at Killaghtee Festival

Sand Artist 'Manu' on Tra Ban Beach at St. John's Point during the Killaghtee Festival. Picture Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Waterford based artist Manu, who loves to create sand art on the beaches, has been one of the star attractions at the Killaghtee Festival in south Donegal this weekend.

He has been on local beaches and wowing people with his phenomenal sand art.

On occasions, he has to work against time to complete his art in the gap he gets between high and low tides.

But he insists that he never leaves a beach design before the tide reaches it and starts erasing it.

For the festival, he had the task of creating a supersized image of the Killaghtee Cross in the sand of Trá Bán Beach.

Manu was joined by Coastal Creations and St John's Point resident Olive of Donegal Sea Pictures, who were making their own special art from things found on the beach.

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to unleash their own creativity on the beach, with two great events by local artist Heather Cassidy.

Indeed, people have been encouraged to create their own beach art from things found on the beach. 

Killaghtee Festival will have a packed programme of events.

Boat Trip

There have also been boat trips around the stunning coastline.

Another highlight of the weekend looks set to be the Heritage Concert at the ruins of McSwyne's Castle. The very talented pupils of the O'Donnell School of Music will entertain in this unique, majestic setting.

For more details see: www.killaghtee.ie

There will also be music in bars over the weekend.

Other festival activities include foraging, beach yoga, a barbecue, history talks, kids singalong and much, much more. 

And most of all, it will give people the chance, after all the restrictions and challenges of the last few years, to catch up with friends and neighbours from home and abroad, while enjoying all that is unique and wonderful about this special corner of Donegal. 

