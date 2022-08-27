Bargain price tickets at some local cinemas - for one day only

Bargain price admission is on the way for many Donegal cinema-goers on Saturday, September 3.

As part of National Cinema Day, participating cinemas will offer admission tickets for just €4 for all seats, for all shows, including premium seats, and 3D screenings.

Over 95% of cinemas in the Republic of Ireland will participate in this initiative.

For many years, Ireland has had the highest cinema attendance per capita in Europe.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas commented, “Cinema has been an ever-present in Irish society for over 100 years and we are delighted to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases. It is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better to do that than by enjoying a movie (or two) on September 3, 2022."

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas and at the box office from Monday, August 29.