Gallery: Great turnout for Northwest TruckFest in Milford

The North West Truck Fest in Milford was a major success, with big numbers turning out for the popular events.
Proceeds were for the Ellie's Wish to Walk fund and MS Ireland.
Pictures: Clive Wasson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.