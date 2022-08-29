Search

29 Aug 2022

Inspirational Nikki Bradley crosses line at Donegal Half Marathon

Six months after undergoing rotationplasty surgery, Nikki Bradley - who hopes to have a full prosthetic fitted by early October - took part in her first race event since when doing 7km at the Donegal Half Marathon on Sunday.

Inspirational Nikki Bradley crosses line at Donegal Half Marathon

Nikki Bradley (right) with Michelle Rainey after crossing the line at the Donegal Half Marathon.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

29 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Inspirational Donegal adaptive adventurer Nikki Bradley took part in her first race event after undergoing rotationplasty surgery earlier this year.

Sunday’s Donegal Half Marathon marked a significant milestone in her journey.

Last week, Nikki had her leg cast and is hoping to have a full prosthetic fitted by early October.

“It feels great, I did about 7km,” Nikki told Donegal Live at the finish line at the Aura Leisure Complex.

Marty Lynch proves a cut above the rest in Donegal Half Marathon

Milford AC athlete Lynch led the 301 finishers home at Sunday's Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny

“It was so good. The atmosphere was lovely. I have to say a big shout out to all the stewards and volunteers who gave up their time. To be so supportive is amazing.”

Last August, Nikki announced that she would have rotationplasty surgery.

In February, she underwent a nine-hour procedure at The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.

The middle part of her right leg was removed with the lower leg reattached at the thigh - but rotated 180 degrees. Her ankle will act as her knee once a prosthetic is fitted.

The 36-year-old, who lives in Milford, took part in Sunday’s race in the company of her cousin, Michelle Rainey.

“It was absolutely brilliant to cross the line,” Nikki sad. “I’m definitely ready to sit down for the rest of the day.”

Nikki has completed some staggering feats, including abseiling off Fanad Lighthouse, climbing the Sólheimajökull glacier in Iceland and completing the 4 Peak Challenge inside 32 hours.

Nikki, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 16 years old has been working closely with the Letterkenny-based No Barriers in recent months.

“It’s all good,” she said. “I’m at the first stage of getting the prosthetic done. I should have the full prosthetic by early October so it’s a very exciting time. I’ve been waiting on it for a long time now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media