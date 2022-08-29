Search

29 Aug 2022

Man in court after drugs raid in Letterkenny

The man appeared before Letterkenny District Court charged with the possession of drugs with the intent to sell or supply to others.

Court gavel

A man has appeared at court in Leterkenny following a drugs raid in Letterkenny.

Prince Nlemoah was before Letterkenny District Court.

Nlemoah, a 23-year-old with an address at Burnside Apartments, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, was charged with the possession of drugs with the intent to sell or supply.

Nlemoah was lifted following a series of raids in a major swoop on drug-related activity recently.

Nlemoah is charged with the possession of cannabis and cocaine.

The accused is charged in relation to offences on August 16, 2022, February 24, 2022 and October 10, 2021.

Mr Patsy Gallagher, solicitor, said Nlemoah was able to take up bail and Gardai had no objections.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted bail and Nlemoah will be before the September 12 sitting of Letterkenny District Court when directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are expected. 

 

