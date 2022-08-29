Search

29 Aug 2022

Great opportunity announced for Donegal film producers

New drama development scheme directed for television producers in Donegal announced

Great opportunity announced for Donegal film producers

TG4 player: Aodh óg Ó Duibheannaigh agus Seán beag Sheáin Mc Ginley in CU Burn

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

29 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

A new drama development scheme directed for television producers in Donegal has been announced. The aim of the new scheme is to boost the audiovisual industry in the Donegal Gaeltacht. Expressions of interest are being sought from qualified production companies to develop and produce a drama series that will be set in Ulster and will be broadcast during prime-time on TG4.

The series will be a six-part, with each episode fifty minutes in duration, and have the potential to be re-commissioned on an annual basis. 

The drama series sought will be contemporary and set in Ulster. Ideas that are bold and creative are being sought. Applicants should have a strong drama background and a good grasp of storytelling. The drama script must be written in Irish, aimed at habitual Irish speakers while also attracting a wider English speaking audience. 

NI detectives seek information on BMW car after fatal hit-and-run

Co-funding opportunities will be available for the successful company.  TG4 and Údarás na Gaeltachta will collaborate to support the successful company with development opportunities specifically for the needs of this series, including the development of script storytelling and appropriate production facilities.

Production on the new series is expected to begin in Autumn 2023 and will air on TG4 in 2024.

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont said: "I am pleased to announce this important scheme today in collaboration with Údarás na Gaeltachta. The development of the independent production sector in Gaeltacht regions is one of TG4's targets in our Post Covid Vision.  TG4 wants to strengthen and develop the sector here in the Donegal Gaeltacht. This community has a flair for drama and storytelling and have produced successful drama for TG4 in the past including C.U.Burn. We want to add to that legacy and create new opportunities and supports for creative companies here which will also underpin the local economy.”

NI detectives seek information on BMW car after fatal hit-and-run

Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, said: "Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes this innovative scheme; Údarás na Gaeltachta has a long association with the audiovisual sector since its beginning in Gaeltacht regions. We are happy that we can support this scheme and contribute to our ongoing partnership with TG4 and to the aims of Údarás na Gaeltachta in relation to the development of the television sector in Gaeltacht regions."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media