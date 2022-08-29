€14,107.10 raised at second annual Elaine McGlinchey Tractor Run

The proceeds from the second Elaine McGlinchey Tractor Run are handed over
Tractors, trucks, and even some motorbikes came together for the recent fundraising cavalcade for the second annual Elaine McGlinchey Tractor Run.
The turnout and support reflected the high esteem in which the late Mrs McGlinchey was held. She sadly passed away having lost her brave battle with cancer a few years ago.
This year's event helped raise funds for Donoughmore National School in Liscooley. The cash raised was handed over this week.
Our photo shows JJ and John McGlinchey presenting an impressive €14,107.10 raised to Wendy Long, school principal.
Also included from left are Robert Wauchope, Sylvia McGlinchey, Leeanne McGlinchey, Louise Doherty, Roy Porter, Lisa Wauchope, Gemma Porter, Kyle Meehan, Lara Smyth, and Gillian Smyth. Picture: Clive Wasson
