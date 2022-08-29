Woman 'didn't know from Adam' a Donegal man who tried to use her address for bail

A Donegal man who is in custody over a knife incident tried to use the address of the mother of a fellow inmate at Castlerea Prison as a bail address.

However, the application was withdrawn after Gardaí raised ‘serious reservations’.

Francis Lynn, a 38-year-old of Milltown Court in Kilmacrennan, was recently remanded in custody in Castlerea Prison.

Lynn is charged that, on May 22, 2022, at Milltown Court, Kilmacrennan, he had with him a knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed.

Lynn was on bail on other matters when the alleged incident occurred and his bail was revoked when he was brought to court.

At a recent sitting of Letterkenny District Court, it was heard that Lynn had sought a solicitor in counties Donegal, Sligo, Cavan and Monaghan and ‘could not find anyone willing’.

When he appeared before Judge Brendan O’Reilly at the latest sitting of the court, Lynn was represented. His solicitor said he was making an ‘on-the-hoof application’ for bail.

The solicitor said Lynn would stay out of Donegal, save for your appearances or medical appointments and said he had secured an address. A €1,000 surety could be lodged, the solicitor said.

Sergeant Sean McDaid objected to bail. He said the person named was an elderly lady who ‘doesn’t know (Lynn) from Adam’.

“My Lynn met her son while incarcerated and he proposed the bail address,” Sergeant McDaid told the court, adding that Gardaí had ‘serious reservations’ about the proposed arrangement.

The solicitor told the court that he had only just come on record for Lynn and he withdrew the application in light of Sergeant McDaid’s comments.

Judge O’Reilly adjourned the case until September 5 and Lynn was remanded in custody.