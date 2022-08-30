Search

30 Aug 2022

Workshop next Friday to come up with village plan for Killygordon-Crossroads

Locals to be asked to provide ideas for their areas

Workshop next Friday to come up with village plan for Killygordon-Crossroads

The Cake Centre, Killygordon

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

30 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Local development group Crossroads and Killygordon Enterpise (CAKE) is inviting residents, businesses, and groups to an innovative workshop in the CAKE Centre, Killygordon on Friday, September 2.

The goal of this workshop is for people to have their say on what they would like to happen in the area.

This data will be processed by CAKE with an aim of common interests being identified, and action groups supported to bring ideas into reality. A comprehensive village plan is also a goal.

The drafting of a village plan will put the community in a much better position to seek support including funding for any potential projects. The village plan is being aided by the DLDC Smart Villages initiative.

A new website is under construction www.killygordon.com where videos demonstrating what other communities have achieved shall be posted. CAKE hopes that this helps residents to think of what might be possible in this area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media