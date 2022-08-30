Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 30

The following deaths have occurred:

- Liam Doherty, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham

- Mary Kelly, née Logue, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Ann McGuire, Glencolmcille

- Jackie Duncan, Ballintra

- Kathleen McFadden, Ramelton

- Kate Flanagan, Fanad

Liam Doherty, 7 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his home on Sunday, August 28 of Liam Doherty, 7 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny F92 D6KP.

Sadly missed by wife Kathleen, daughter Philomena Gildea and husband Laurence (Correnagh, Letterkenny), son Ciaran and wife Mary (Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny), brothers Duncan (Hillcrest Nursing Home) and Jim (London), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Liam’s remains are reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, August 30 from 12 noon until removal at 6.30pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, arriving at 7pm.

Requiem Mass there on Wednesday, August 31 at 12 noon which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/ letterkenny. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place on Sunday, August 28 of Liam Grant, Drumbarnet, Manorcunningham F92 X786.

Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Brigid and sister, Maeve Doherty (Tipperary town). Deeply missed by loving wife Jenny, brother Seán (Moneymore), sisters Maighread McGonagle (Carndonagh) and Mary Folan (Galway), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Liam’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, August 30 from 12 noon to 10pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 31 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill via the Galdonagh Road, for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

Mary Kelly, née Logue, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Kelly, née Logue, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, August 30 at 10.30am to the Church of The Sacred Heart for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Ann McGuire, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Ann McGuire, (née Gavigan), 53 Fr McDyre Terrace, Cashel, Glencolmcille, peacefully at her late residence surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Aodh, her sons, Dermot, Michael, Hugh and Declan, her daughters Donna, Laura, Fiona and Ciara, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and her much loved 16 grandchildren, Alex, Lewis, Kealan, Mollie, Tyler, Noah, Jayden, Katie-Mae, Max, Colby-Lee, Oscar, Lorcan, Elaina, Keagan, Elise-Mae and Tadhg, her brothers Sean, Paddy and Conal Gavigan, her sisters Maire and Teresa, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the Funeral.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Jackie Duncan, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Jackie Duncan, Drumnacroil, Ballintra, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife, Mary and sons, Gareth and Mark.

Forever remembered by his brothers, Raymond, Robert, (Breege) Cecil, (Margaret) and Winston (Daphne); his sisters, Pearl, Hazel (Sammy) and Elizabeth, (David).

Removal from his residence on Tuesday at 1.30pm, arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for 2pm funeral service, followed by burial afterwards in Drumholme graveyard.

Family home strictly private, please. Please be mindful of protective measures around Covid on the day of the funeral.

Kathleen McFadden, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Kathleen McFadden (née Callan), Cairn High, Ramelton.

Predeceased by her husband Aly and sister Connie. Deeply regretted by her sisters Rosemary Callan and Margaret Murray, her nephews Niall Callaghan, Ray Callaghan, Gregory Callaghan, Damian Callaghan and Anthony Murray, niece Geraldine Murray, grandnieces, grand-nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton, at 11am on Tuesday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Kate Flanagan, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Catherine (Kate) Flanagan, née Carr, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted); deeply regretted by her children Edward, Richard, Irene Gray, John (all UK) and Jeremy (Peru). Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. A funeral service will be held at The Eternal Chapel of Rest at 11am on Tuesday followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.



