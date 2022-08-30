Lifford in line for facelift cash boost

County capital Lifford is the only town in Donegal nominated as one of the 26 towns and villages that will benefit from a €2.6 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the scheme is to give towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced the 26 towns that have been selected for funding with each local authority to receive €100,000 as part of the Initiative.

The Minister today urged businesses, property owners, and retailers in Lifford to apply to their local authority to avail of funding.

Lifford was selected by the council in consultation with local businesses and community groups.

It will manage the initiative locally and will be advertising for applications in the coming weeks.

The initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future and will make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

The types of projects that could be supported include:

· Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings and/or shopfronts in vibrant colours

· Upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

· Provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

· Installation of canopies

· Murals/public artwork