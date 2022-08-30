Garda appeal for information after valuable cable stolen from new-build

Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of of cable from a house which is being built in the Castleshanaghan area, on the Ramelton road.
The incident happened between 5.15pm on August 22 and 8am the following morning. Sergeant Paul Wallace said the cable would be of a significant value.
Gardaí in Letterkenny have appealed for anybody who was in the Castleshanaghan area on the Ramelton Road to contact them on 074 91 67100.
