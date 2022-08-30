Garda hunt after man assaulted in pub toilet in Quigley's Point

LUH
A man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after he was assaulted in the toilet of a pub Quigley's Point on Sunday evening, last.
The man went into the toilet between 7pm and 8.15pm and it was there he was assaulted.
Garda Sergeant Paul Wallace has appealed for anybody with any information on the attack to please contact gardaí.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Gardai on 074 93 20540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.